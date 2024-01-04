Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.07.

IONS opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,368. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,750,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 845,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

