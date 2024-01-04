Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 225.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $44,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $40.17 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $42.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

