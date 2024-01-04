Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 194,312 shares.The stock last traded at $41.33 and had previously closed at $41.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

