Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 114,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 74,650 shares.The stock last traded at $27.99 and had previously closed at $28.17.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 438,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 302,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,939,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 197,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,903 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

