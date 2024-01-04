Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.66

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 45929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

