Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 79,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 77,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 172,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IQI stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.