Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.20

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 3342651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.