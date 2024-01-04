Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.20

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 3342651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

