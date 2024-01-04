Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 90.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Intuit by 25.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,024 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 67.8% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $591.14 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.