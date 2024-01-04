Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intel were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

