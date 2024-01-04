ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 14,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
ICICI Bank Stock Performance
Shares of IBN stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
