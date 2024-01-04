ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 14,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBN stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 926,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,128,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 488,749 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in ICICI Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

