H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.11

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 279174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 1,512,508 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,208,000 after buying an additional 1,453,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

