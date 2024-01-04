Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 131 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $290.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

