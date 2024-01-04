Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 36.6% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $57,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

