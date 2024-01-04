Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $318,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.31. The firm has a market cap of $885.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

