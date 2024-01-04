Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.58. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $645,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

