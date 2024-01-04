Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.58. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
