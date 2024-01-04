Head-To-Head Survey: Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) versus AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) and AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sanofi pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AstraZeneca pays out 343.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sanofi has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sanofi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $45.31 billion 2.83 $8.82 billion $3.19 15.87 AstraZeneca N/A N/A N/A $0.82 169.68

This table compares Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than AstraZeneca. Sanofi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 1 2 4 0 2.43 AstraZeneca 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanofi currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.55%. AstraZeneca has a consensus target price of $13,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,650.11%. Given AstraZeneca’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AstraZeneca is more favorable than Sanofi.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 17.34% 27.55% 16.18% AstraZeneca N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sanofi beats AstraZeneca on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers body lotions, anti-itch products, moisturizing and soothing lotions, body and foot creams, and eczema powders. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301 for Parkinson's disease; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc for T-cell engagers and cytokine therapies. It also enters in a strategic collaboration with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases. Its marketed products also comprise Synagis for respiratory syncytial virus; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent for Influenza; and Vaxzevria and Evusheld for covid-19. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; and Personalis, Inc, as well as research collaboration with Sernova Corp. to evaluate novel potential therapeutic cell applications; and collaboration with Cholesgen (Shanghai) Co.Ltd. to advance research and development in hypercholesterolemia and related metabolic diseases, as well as a collaboration with BioCity Biopharma to evaluate a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma and a collaboration agreement with Cellectis. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

