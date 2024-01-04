Head to Head Survey: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and First Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.43%. Given First Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 6.38% 9.06% 0.79% First Financial 24.55% 13.30% 1.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Banco Bradesco pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Financial pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion N/A $4.06 billion $0.21 14.52 First Financial $230.02 million 2.15 $71.11 million $5.40 7.77

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

