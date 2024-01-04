Head-To-Head Contrast: Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF)

Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iida Group and Lennar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iida Group N/A N/A N/A C$172.94 0.10 Lennar $34.23 billion 1.21 $3.94 billion $13.76 10.58

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Iida Group. Iida Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lennar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.2% of Iida Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Lennar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Iida Group pays an annual dividend of C$54.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 320.0%. Lennar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Iida Group pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennar pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lennar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Iida Group and Lennar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iida Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennar 2 6 10 0 2.44

Lennar has a consensus target price of $140.53, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Lennar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lennar is more favorable than Iida Group.

Profitability

This table compares Iida Group and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iida Group N/A N/A N/A Lennar 11.51% 15.84% 10.78%

Summary

Lennar beats Iida Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

