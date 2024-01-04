Head to Head Contrast: Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS) vs. Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) and Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acusphere has a beta of -2.67, indicating that its share price is 367% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Legend Biotech and Acusphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 2 9 0 2.82 Acusphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Legend Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $82.31, indicating a potential upside of 42.08%.

This table compares Legend Biotech and Acusphere’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $117.00 million 90.01 -$446.35 million N/A N/A Acusphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acusphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Acusphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -207.24% -40.03% -26.29% Acusphere N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Acusphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia , gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About Acusphere

Acusphere, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cardiovascular drugs. It offers Imagify (perflubutane polymer microspheres), a cardiovascular drug that evaluates myocardial perfusion and detects coronary artery disease. It provides Imagify as an injectable suspension. The company was formerly known as Polymers For Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Acusphere, Inc. in March 2004. Acusphere, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

