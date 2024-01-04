Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 25.5 %

HALL stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.