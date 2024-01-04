Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,382,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,506,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 383,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,084 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

