Guggenheim Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Icosavax Stock Performance

ICVX stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $789.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Icosavax

In related news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $1,389,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $140,231.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $1,389,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 22.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,117,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Icosavax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,465 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after buying an additional 1,506,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,898,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 931,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

