Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.03 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl purchased 137,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,619.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

