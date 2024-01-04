Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,450,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 532,282 shares.The stock last traded at $8.62 and had previously closed at $8.78.

Grindr Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Get Grindr alerts:

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Grindr

In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $447,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 567.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grindr by 2,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 852,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grindr by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 349,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grindr by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Grindr by 649.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 288,124 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.