Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after buying an additional 591,834 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Grifols has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

