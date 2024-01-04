Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,291 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

