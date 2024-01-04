Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.