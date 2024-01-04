Greif (NYSE:GEF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE:GEF opened at $64.48 on Monday. Greif has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $16,669,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth $2,417,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

