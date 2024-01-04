Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

GPP stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 112.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 229.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 381,934 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,805,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 264,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Further Reading

