Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Green Dot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 199,253 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Green Dot by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

