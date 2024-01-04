Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 207,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 141,404 shares.The stock last traded at $30.37 and had previously closed at $30.69.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $990.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,481,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,129 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,438,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.