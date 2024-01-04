Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.354 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

GNL opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNL. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

