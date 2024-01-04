Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,746 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

