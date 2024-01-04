Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Update

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,700 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 801,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 49,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,240.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,377,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,503,662.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $114,452.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,031.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 49,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,240.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,377,249 shares in the company, valued at $27,503,662.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,224 shares of company stock worth $1,948,248 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Genelux
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Genelux by 250.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Genelux by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Genelux Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. Genelux has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Genelux will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
