Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Update

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,700 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 801,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 49,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,240.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,377,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,503,662.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $114,452.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,031.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 49,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,240.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,377,249 shares in the company, valued at $27,503,662.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,224 shares of company stock worth $1,948,248 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Genelux by 250.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Genelux by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GNLX shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Genelux Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. Genelux has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Genelux will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

