Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Genasys were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genasys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genasys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 527,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GNSS opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Genasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Genasys Profile

(Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

See Also

