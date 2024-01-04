GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.