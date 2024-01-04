Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $754,152.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

