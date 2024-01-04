G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 132.03%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

