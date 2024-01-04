Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

