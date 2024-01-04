Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.27.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
