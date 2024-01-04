Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 445,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

