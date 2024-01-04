FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 82,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,116,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.72. The company has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $380.53 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.