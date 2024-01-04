FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.78 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

