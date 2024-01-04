FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %
FSK opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.33.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
