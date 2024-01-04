FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

FSK opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.