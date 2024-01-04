Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

LDOS stock opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.