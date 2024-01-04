Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 963 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 443,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMLF opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $822.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

