Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 671 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 80.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 389.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

