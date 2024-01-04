Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 5,317 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.