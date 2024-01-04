Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 206,939 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after acquiring an additional 259,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $117.99 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.