Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,694,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

MLPX stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

