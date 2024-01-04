Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 143,853 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,853 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RLJ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

